Ala Wai Golf Course could be a gathering place for Hawaii golf

For years, Mark Rolfing has talked about transforming Ala Wai Municipal — the busiest golf course on the planet back in the day — into the Home of Golf in Hawaii.

Tiny, complicated steps are finally heading in that direction, along with 75 plaques.

Junior golf leads the way, pushed by Rolfing and what are ideally creative and constructive thoughts about how to bring all the islands and junior golf missions together and share funding.

Behind them could be all of Hawaii’s golf organizations, from superintendents who make courses playable and pristine to those who play the game for all the fun, frustration and challenge it provides.

But first come the plaques. Thanks to the City and County, the Aloha Section PGA is in the process of putting all 75 that commemorate Hawaii Golf Hall of Fame inductees in Ala Wai’s entry hall. Some have rotated through the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, but they have never all been up together.

From there Rolfing, who lives at Kapalua and is a golf commentator for NBC and The Golf Channel, wants to help bring together a Hawaii golf community “fractured” by its isolation.

He started with the juniors at the request of the PGA Tour, the new financial partner and manager of First Tee. The introductory program was created to “help build strength of character through the game of golf.” There are 150 chapters in the U.S. and six internationally.

First Tee of Hawaii is in discussions to merge with the Hawaii State Junior Golf Association, home of the Michelle Wie Tournament of Champions and Hawaii’s most promising juniors. Bringing them together will help guide national sponsorship money and donations directly to local programs in Hawaii.

The idea is to “create a new structure and plan” for junior golf here, says HSJGA Executive Director Matt Rollins.

“One board, one staff configuration and one set of by-laws,” Rollins says, “while allowing the two brands to coexist as they both provide different and important functions to the industry and future of the game in Hawaii.”

Rollins realizes “One of the greatest opportunities remains introduction to the game, development and retention,” and knows that’s what First Tee, with the help of PGA pros, does best.

Kellan Anderson, The First Tee Hawaii’s Executive Director, also emphasizes the importance of developing players and people while their organizations help grow their game.

“The success of our new organization will not be how many kids make the PGA or LPGA tours,” Anderson says, “but how many kids are exposed to valuable life skills and core values through the game of golf and how many good citizens we can develop.”

Aloha Section PGA Executive Director Wes Wailehua agrees. He talks about his pros helping with the second stage of development. He also envisions creating more opportunities to bring together players of every background and from all the island associations.

Both talk about sustaining the future of a game that is losing players and courses every year. It’s not all about preparing prodigies.

“In the future I think we need to focus not just on developing competitive players, but socially responsible players,” says Wailehua. “They may not want to compete, but just be with their friends and play in a fun environment.

“We all get wrapped up around a score because society tells us we need a benchmark. Society now is about social engagement and I hope the new junior groups help parents understand golf is a life long social game and kids need to take part and enjoy.”

If the kids successfully take the first steps, Rolfing’s Ala Wai dream continues. He characterizes himself as a “catalyst” and wants the “whole industry” to be based at Ala Wai, which could be an “interactive hub.”

Along with consolidating funding sources and administrative work, there could be a simulator and indoor instruction. He wants the University of Hawaii to come down the street to train. He sees the Sony Open’s Pro-Junior exhibition there, and tournaments back at Ala Wai.

Anderson envisions a central location for junior golf, including “classrooms, indoor golf facilities, offices and a place for kids to just hang out.” If it could be at a golf course where juniors play free, even better.

The City &County is excited about housing the Hall of Fame and the merging junior organizations, and shares the vision of Ala Wai being the Hawaii golf’s home.

“We’d like to bring them to Ala Wai,” says Guy Kaulukukui, Department of Enterprise Services Director. “We will look to create spaces they can occupy. Having a tremendous amount of synergies being located together would be a great benefit to golf.”

Rolfing hopes it happens sooner than later.

“A few pieces have to come together for Ala Wai to work, however that would be an ideal scenario,” he says. “Ala Wai would provide an amazing home for golf and its leadership, a home for collaboration, a stronger connection to the community and the game’s history.

“We could accomplish so much if we were all working a bit closer together with a common goal. We would plan to have key personnel on the outer islands as well, to be in touch with the pulse of the game in Hawaii and ensuring a successful future.”