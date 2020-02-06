Ex-Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald invited to NFL Combine

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald has secured an elite audition. Read more

McDonald has accepted an invitation to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I’m excited,” McDonald said of the invitation-only event for about 300 of the top prospects for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last month, McDonald announced he was relinquishing his senior season at UH to apply for the NFL Draft. If he had returned, he would have been considered one of the best quarterbacks in the West. But after consulting with his family and mentors, he concluded, “it was best for me and my step forward to declare, to pursue this next level of football.”

McDonald is widely projected as a third-day selection, most likely between the fifth and seventh rounds. But his stock could improve with a strong showing at the combine.

“We’re just training and throwing as much as we can before we head out,” McDonald said.

The combine, which is from Feb. 23 through March 2, is divided into segments. The quarterbacks, tight ends and receivers will go through field drills on Feb. 27. McDonald said he will participate in all the speed drills and field workouts. In high school, McDonald was clocked at 10.8 seconds over 100 meters. Although he will skip the weight-lifting segment, McDonald back-squatted 425 pounds in UH testing over the summer.

McDonald is training with Jordan Palmer, a former pro quarterback and the younger brother of Carson Palmer, the 2002 Heisman Trophy winner who went on to play 15 NFL seasons.

Part of their workouts are with the Mamba Sports Academy, a training program founded by the late Kobe Bryant.

“It’s through Jordan,” McDonald said. “He has a bunch of connections. He put us in a good position to meet the best possible coaches and trainers.”