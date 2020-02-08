comscore Maui Land & Pineapple Co. to sell 46 acres for $43.85M | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. to sell 46 acres for $43.85M

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and Star-Advertiser News Services
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

The purchase agreement includes a due-diligence period ending July 31 and a closing date 45 days after that. Read more

Previous Story
Man sentenced to 41 months for 7-Eleven robberies

Scroll Up