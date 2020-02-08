Maui Land & Pineapple Co. to sell 46 acres for $43.85M

The purchase agreement includes a due-diligence period ending July 31 and a closing date 45 days after that. Read more

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. announced Friday it has reached an agreement to sell about 46 acres of property in its Kapalua Resort for $43.85 million to KCRMD LLC, a Delaware limited-liability company.

The purchase agreement includes a due-diligence period ending July 31 and a closing date 45 days after that.

KCRMD will deposit $500,000 of the purchase price into escrow, which will be applied against the purchase price at closing. If KCRMD elects not to complete the purchase prior to the end of the due-diligence period, the escrowed amount will be refunded to KCRMD. The escrowed amount will become a nonrefundable deposit if KCRMD elects to proceed with the purchase upon expiration of the due-diligence period.

—

ON THE MOVE

>> Central Pacific Bank has hired Catherine Camp as senior vice president, Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Lending Division. Camp’s 25 years of experience in real estate planning, development and asset management includes being director of planning and development at Kamehameha Schools and director of acquisitions at Alexander & Baldwin.