‘Iolani will get a chance to defend title after beating Waiakea

Top-seeded ‘Iolani repelled Waiakea 57-44 in the semifinals of the Snapple/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships at Blaisdell Arena. Read more

Alexis Huntimer scored 21 points, including 10-for-10 shooting at the foul line in the final three minutes as top-seeded ‘Iolani repelled Waiakea 57-44 in the semifinals of the Snapple/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships at Blaisdell Arena.

Lily Wahinekapu tallied 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Jovi Lefotu added 13 points as the defending champion Raiders advanced to the final.

‘Iolani (24-2) will battle Konawaena for the title.

>> PHOTOS: Waiakea vs. ‘Iolani

Huntimer tripped over the leg of a Waiakea player and suffered a cut over her left eye with 4:39 left, but returned to the game and sank all 10 of her foul shots. It was reminiscent of an eye injury in eighth grade, when she got hurt against Mid-Pacific and required 10 stitches. This injury wasn’t as extreme, and she returned a minute later after getting bandaged by a trainer.

“They had to wipe the blood off my jersey. I had to get back and close out. Got to make sure,” said Huntimer, who also splashed three treys. “When I go to the free-throw line, injuries are whatever. I knew everyone’s looking at me. That’s more frustrating than my eye.”

Coach Dean Young wasn’t surprised by Huntimer’s return, though he was surprised no foul was called.

“She’s a tough kid. She’s a competitor. She wanted to be here. She knows how important she is for our team, especially late in games, you saw exactly what happened,” Young said. “She and Lily, tough. Mentally tough and they don’t like to lose.”

Kelsie Imai led BIIF runner-up Waiakea (19-4) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Keeli-Jade Smith added 10 points. The Warriors will meet Kahuku for third place today.

“Coach Alika (Smith) did a good job in the limited time we had with him,” said Imai, who signed with Hawaii. “I learned a lot from him.”

Lefotu, a sophomore, had all 13 in the first half as the Raiders opened a 22-13 lead. Waiakea cut the lead to six by halftime and was within two in the third quarter, but ‘Iolani got two big 3-pointers by Huntimer to open a 37-27 lead with 1:15 left.

Waiakea, in Smith’s first season with the Warriors, was aiming for its first appearance in the final since 1988, when Gil Tomas was coach. The Warriors have reached the semifinal round seven times since.