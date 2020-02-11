On the Move: Curtis, Huynh and Machorek

Elemental Excelerator has announced the following new hires. Read more

Elemental Excelerator has announced the following new hires:

>> Mike Curtis as managing director, finance. Curtis has 20 years’ experience in banking as a federal regulator, consultant and executive at Bank of America.

>> Tiffany Huynh as director of external affairs, Hawaii. Huynh previously led the marketing for Rehab Hospital of the Pacific & Foundation in Honolulu and for the Financial Services Institute of Australasia in Sydney.

Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort has named Chris Machorek as general manager. He was previously general manager of the property for two years under Courtyard by Marriott Kauai. Machorek’s 25 years of senior leadership experience in the hospitality industry includes being managing director of the Renaissance Westchester Hotel in New York and director of operations at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu.

