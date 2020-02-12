comscore Off the News: A home for low-income single parents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: A home for low-income single parents

Kudos to Honolulu Hale for acquiring and repurposing a former 30-unit student dormitory into an affordable rental building for single parents with young children with incomes at or below 50% of Oahu’s median. Read more

