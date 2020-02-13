Photo: Modern-Day Wasteland

MODERN-DAY WASTELAND: Home appliances and other disaster-related garbage filled a makeshift collection site in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, last month. The ever-growing waste is an aftereffect of Typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan in October. It took more than 90 lives and caused severe flooding.
