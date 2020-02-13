Visual Arts: Exhibits and Galleries

“Sonny Pops — 30 Year Retrospective”: Exhibition and sale of pop art by Hawaii’s Sonny Pops; the artist will be at the gallery daily. Read more

openings and events

“Sonny Pops — 30 Year Retrospective”: Exhibition and sale of pop art by Hawaii’s Sonny Pops; the artist will be at the gallery daily. Opens Friday, through Feb. 28, Luxury Row, 2100 Kalakaua Ave.; gallery hours noon-10 p.m. daily. 922-2246, luxuryrow.com

>> Opening reception: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“30 Americans Exhibition”: On display will be works from 30 influential contempory African American artists, curated from the Rubell Museum collection. Opens Feb. 22, through June 21, Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 S. Beretania St.; gallery hours 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. $10-$20; ages 18 and under free. honolulumuseum.org, 532-8700532-8700, honolulumuseum.org

>> Artist’s talk: Meet Los Angeles-based artist Mark Bradford, whose work is included in “30 Americans.” 4 p.m. Feb. 22

continuing

“bodies: the exhibition”: A body of work by Thad Higa. Through Feb. 22, the boxjelly, 307a kamani st.; gallery hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 593-1231

“Windward Wanderers”: 17th annual exhibit of plein air art including watercolors, oil and pastel paintings by members of this windward artists’ group. Through Feb. 28, Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden Visitor Center Gallery, Kaneohe; gallery hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 233-7323

“Inundation: Art and Climate Change in the Pacific”: Works by Mary Babcock, Kaili Chun, DAKOgamay, James Jack, Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner, Joy Lehuanani Enomoto, Charles Lim and Angela Tiatia, including multi-media, video, installations and orginal performance projects, curated by Jaimey Hamilton Faris. Through Feb. 28, The Art Gallery, University of Hawaii-Manoa Art Building; gallery hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 956-8364, 808ne.ws/Inundation2020

“And — Things That Go Together”: Ceramics exhibition. Through Feb. 28, Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St.; gallery hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 521-1812, louispohlgallery.com

“Susan Rogers-Aregger Gallery exhibition”: Works by the late Rogers-Aregger, a respected local collage artist and ceramicist who specialized in making and dyeing paper for her collages. The ARTS at Marks Gallery has been renamed in memory of the artist. Through Feb. 29, The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave.; gallery hours noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 521-2903, artsatmarks.com

“Between Words” — Monte Costa and Janetta Napp: Black-and-white photography by Costa and charcoal drawings by Napp show an overlapping fascination for depicting movement, with attention to water and weather. Through Feb. 29, Koa Gallery, Kapiolani Community College; gallery hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday- Saturday. 734-9374, kapiolani.hawaii.edu/project/koa-gallery

“Where Are We?”: Contemporary works in various media by Hawaii artists David Behlke, Kauka DeSilva, Sanit Khewhok, Tom Klobe, Adam LeBlanc in collaboration with Joseph Stanton, Katherine Love, Hal Lum, Noreen Naughton, Diane Nushida-Tokuno, Russell Sunabe and Lori Uyehara. Through March 1, Gallery Iolani, Windward Community College; gallery hours 1-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday. 236-9155, gallery.windward.hawaii.edu

“Scottie Flamm — “Scottie’s Back in Town”: Exhibit of Flamm’s paintings in acrylic and plaster on wood or canvas. Through March 3, DAC Shop/Downtown Art Center, 1041-B Nuuanu Ave.; gallery hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday. 521-1812

“Kat Reeder — 3D Pop”: Collection of the artist and illustrator’s colorful, beach-inspired work. Through April 30, Lauren Roth Art Boutique, 131 Hekili St., Suite 105, Kailua. 439-1993, katreeder.com

“Yutaka Matsuzawa — Towards Quantum Art”: Original works made between 1964 and 1988 by Japan’s pioneering conceptual artist (1922-2006), who created art transcending material factors. Through May 7, John Young Museum of Art, Krauss Hall, University of Hawaii-Manoa; gallery hours noon-4 p.m. Sunday-Friday. hawaii.edu/art, 956-8364

“Musical Instruments — Sounds of the Asia Pacific”: Exhibition of instruments from the Ethnomusicology Instrument Collection, University of Hawaii-Manoa, with costumes, masks, photographs and video. Through May 17, East-West Center Gallery, John Burns Hall, 1601 East-West Road; gallery hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. arts.eastwestcenter.org, 944-7177