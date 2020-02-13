comscore Visual Arts: Exhibits and Galleries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

Visual Arts: Exhibits and Galleries

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

“Sonny Pops — 30 Year Retrospective”: Exhibition and sale of pop art by Hawaii’s Sonny Pops; the artist will be at the gallery daily. Read more

Previous Story
TLC postpones Saturday concert at Blaisdell Arena

Scroll Up