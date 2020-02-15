comscore Japanese tourist who stayed on Oahu and Maui tests positive for coronavirus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Japanese tourist who stayed on Oahu and Maui tests positive for coronavirus

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

A Japanese tourist who was on Oahu and Maui in recent weeks was confirmed with the new coronavirus, and state health officials are monitoring at least one Hawaii resident who may have been exposed to the deadly virus. Read more

