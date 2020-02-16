Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Utility work on Main Street near the Church Street intersection starts today; The median sale price for single-family homes rise on the Valley Isle, Molokai and Lanai. Read more

Expect traffic upheaval in Wailuku

Be alert to detours, lane closures and other disruptions in Wailuku town as utility work on Main Street near the Church Street intersection starts today. The Department of Management says the work by contractor MIRA Image Construction LLC, part of Phase 1-A of the Wailuku Town Improvements, includes utility replacement, upgrades, paving and electrical work that will occur after peak traffic hours and on weekends through June.

Other improvements are already underway 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays on Church Street from Main to Vineyard streets. The Wailuku Municipal Parking Lot will remain open.

Home, condo prices rise

The median sale price for single-family homes on the Valley Isle, Molokai and Lanai was $782,438 in January, up 7% from $730,000 in the same month last year, according to the Realtors Association of Maui. Condominiums sold for a median $569,000, up 8% from $528,450 a year earlier.

The median price is a point at which half the sales were at a higher price and half at a lower price. Factors including the age, size, quality and location of homes can affect this measure. For instance, last month three single-family homes sold for a median $1.1 million in the Napili/Kahana/Honokowai area compared with no sales a year earlier, which acted to elevate the median price for the whole island.

Another region for sales that helped push up the broader median price was Wailuku, where there were 24 single-family home sales for a median $735,000 in January compared with 14 sales for a median $607,500 a year earlier.

The number of homes sold in Maui County surged 33% to 84 for single-family homes in January from 63 a year earlier. Condo sale volume dipped 2% to 127 from 130 in the same period.