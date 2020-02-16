comscore Hawaii Prep dethrones Kapaa to reclaim D-II boys soccer title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Prep dethrones Kapaa to reclaim D-II boys soccer title

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

Hawaii Prep’s drought did not last long. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 15, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 16, 2020

Scroll Up