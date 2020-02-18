Barfly: Hawaiian Craft Beer Guild hosts Hawaii Craft Beer Week

The Hawaiian Craft Beer Guild will host a series of events on Oahu, Maui and Kauai this month in celebration of Hawaii Craft Beer Week, Friday through Feb. 29. Read more

The Hawaiian Craft Beer Guild will host a series of events on Oahu, Maui and Kauai this month in celebration of Hawaii Craft Beer Week, Friday through Feb. 29.

Guild members are dedicated to producing beer brewed entirely in Hawaii. Along with working to increase awareness of local brands, the group lobbies at the state Capitol in support of their industry.

The key event is the Craft Beer Festival at Bishop Museum, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 29, featuring brews from throughout the state. Tickets are $45 (5 p.m. VIP entry, $65).

Waikiki Brewing kicks off the week Friday, 4 to 11 p.m., with a release party for Roaring Lion Imperial Stout, the brewery’s new collaboration with Lion Coffee. And Village Bottle Shop at Salt at Our Kakaako will feature Hana Koa Brewing Co., the neighborhood’s newest brewery.

On Saturday, Honolulu Beerworks hosts a “Townies” battle of the IPAs, a friendly competition among Bent Tail Brewing Co., Hana Koa, Waikiki Brewing, Aloha Beer Co. and Beer Lab HI. Guests are invited to taste each IPA blind and vote for their favorite.

Additional events (for details: hawaiibeer.org):

>> Saturday: Lanikai Brewing Co. open-brew day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

>> Monday:Waikiki Brewing Co. (Queen Street and Waikiki locations), release of two new beers

>> Tuesday: Kauai Beer Co. fundraiser for the guild, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

>> Feb. 27: Waikiki Brewing Co. brewing day to benefit Pink Boots Society, which supports women brewers; Bent Tail Brewing and Paradise Ciders pairing dinner, 6 p.m.

>> Feb. 28: Whole Foods Queen Street Local Tap Takeover (all local drafts $5); Beer Lab HI University Avenue (details to be announced);

>> Feb. 29: Honolulu Beerworks Son of a Beast Belgian dubbel ale release