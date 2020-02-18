comscore Barfly: Hawaiian Craft Beer Guild hosts Hawaii Craft Beer Week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Barfly | Crave

Barfly: Hawaiian Craft Beer Guild hosts Hawaii Craft Beer Week

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:07 p.m.

The Hawaiian Craft Beer Guild will host a series of events on Oahu, Maui and Kauai this month in celebration of Hawaii Craft Beer Week, Friday through Feb. 29. Read more

Previous Story
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Waikiki to close at end of February
Next Story
Quickbites: ‘MAC Mamma’ challenge, Il Gelato opens in Waikiki, Shamrock Shake, more

Scroll Up