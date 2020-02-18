comscore Ferd Lewis: MLB commissioner Manfred can’t get out of own way in handling of Astros scandal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: MLB commissioner Manfred can’t get out of own way in handling of Astros scandal

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

At a time when Major League Baseball wants fans to look to the promise of the 2020 season, it continues to take a pratfall, tumbling over its recent past. Read more

Television and radio - Feb. 17, 2020
Scoreboard

