Hawaii News

Haumea Friel, 5, is chosen as Hawaii's Children's Miracle Network champion

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Five-year-old Haumea Friel walks, twirls and leaps into her father’s waiting arms — all with the help of seldom performed surgeries to overcome a rare condition and a glittery purple prosthetic leg she dubbed “Sparkle.” Read more

