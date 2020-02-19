comscore On the Move: Nelson, Talisayan and Salgado | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Nelson, Talisayan and Salgado

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa has named Timothy Nelson director of commercial strategy. Nelson has more than a decade of experience working at Hyatt properties, including stints in Santa Barbara, Calif.; Maui; San Diego; and San Francisco. Read more

