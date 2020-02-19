On the Move: Nelson, Talisayan and Salgado

The Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa has named Timothy Nelson director of commercial strategy. Nelson has more than a decade of experience working at Hyatt properties, including stints in Santa Barbara, Calif.; Maui; San Diego; and San Francisco. Read more

The Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa has named Timothy Nelson director of commercial strategy. Nelson has more than a decade of experience working at Hyatt properties, including stints in Santa Barbara, Calif.; Maui; San Diego; and San Francisco.

Mental Health America of Hawaii has hired Bryan L. Talisayan as executive director. Talisayan, who has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit work, previously worked at the Koolauloa Health Center and Waikiki Health.

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has hired Justin Salgado as personal lines sales account manager. Salgado has 12 years of experience in the insurance industry and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.