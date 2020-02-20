comscore Kawananakoa hearing will be open to public | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kawananakoa hearing will be open to public

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A judge ruled Wednesday that a hearing to determine whether Campbell Estate heiress Abigail Kawananakoa is capable of handling her own financial affairs will be open to the public except for when the discussion turns to medical and financial information. Read more

