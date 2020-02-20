Photo: Catch ’em if you can

People try to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during “Mame-maki,” a bean throwing ceremony, at Zojoji Buddhist temple Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Tokyo.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Catch ’em if you can: Celebrants tried to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during “Mame-maki,” a bean throwing ceremony, at Zojoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo earlier this month. The ritual, performed annually to mark the beginning of the spring in the lunar calendar, is believed to bring good luck and drive away evil.
