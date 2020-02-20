Hawaii baseball team boasts a show of arms while waiting for another to arrive

It will be a partial baseball reunion when Hawaii and Washington State meet in tonight’s opener of a four-game series at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

It will be a partial baseball reunion when Hawaii and Washington State meet in tonight’s opener of a four-game series at Les Murakami Stadium.

Washington State head coach Brian Green was the Rainbow Warriors’ hitting coaching in 2003 and 2004. But right-handed pitcher Trevor Ichimura, who transferred from WSU to UH the past summer, will be sitting out the reunion. Ichimura is awaiting an NCAA ruling on his request to play this season.

“I have to be patient,” said Ichimura, a 2018 ‘Iolani School graduate. “I can’t really control anything. I have to root for this side, and hope we get the series win.”

Ichimura appeared in seven games as a WSU freshman in 2019. After the season, Marty Lees was fired as the Cougars’ head coach, prompting Ichimura’s decision to transfer. “I was missing home,” Ichimura said. “I came home to play for the team I rooted for when I was growing up.”

A player usually has to redshirt after transferring between Division I programs. But his appeal is based on the coaching change, and all the paperwork has been filed.

“We’re waiting by the phone for something soon, and hopefully it’s good news for him,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said.

Trapasso said Ichimura, if cleared, would be a consideration for a spot in the starting rotation. “He’s a guy who could be in the mix because he’s a strike thrower,” Trapasso said. “He’s not a low 90s guy (with a fastball). He’s more a mid-to-high 80s guy, but he throws four pitches. Obviously, none of it is relevant with him being ineligible at this time. We’re hoping to get him back because, more than anything, it’s the right decision by him. We’re hoping for the best.”

Based on the ’Bows’ 5-1 start, there is depth and skill on the pitching staff. Logan Pouelsen, who has secured the job as series-opening starter, has struck out 16 and not allowed a walk in 121⁄3 innings. “I’m focusing on no walks and pounding the (strike) zone,” Pouelsen said.

Aaron Davenport, who will start on Friday, is averaging 12 strikeouts and a walk per nine innings. After noticing a drop in arm angle against Hilo, Davenport corrected the glitch. He improve his pitch command, particularly with a change-up to go along with a fastball and curveball, in befuddling North Dakota State.

“The change-up wasn’t a huge pitch for me last year, but I think this year it’s going to help me get a lot of weak contact and rollovers,” Davenport said.

Trapasso said Li‘i “Blaze” Pontes and Buddie Pindel might challenge for starting jobs or expanded pitching roles. For now, Trapasso said, “we have four guys who can anchor the late innings, and maybe at times, throw multiple innings in a weekend.”

Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Vince Reilly, Cade Halemanu and Tai Atkins have fastballs that clock better than 90 mph. Wu-Yelland, a junior left-hander, has touched 97 mph. In two appearances, he was consistently at 95 mph. Reilly and Halemanu have not allowed an earned run.

Trapasso said Carter Loewen, who has pitched a scoreless inning this season, also is a late-game consideration.

“He’s throwing 93 with a power slider,” Trapasso said of Loewen. “We need to get him into a leverage situation in a tight game and see how he reacts.”

Trapasso said he expects to keep lead-off hitter Scotty Scott as the right fielder. Scott, who played left and center last season, had not played right until the past Saturday.

“I feel comfortable out there,” said Scott, who has mastered the fickle winds at Murakami Stadium. “In right field, the ball pushes more toward the fence. ‘… It’s nice out there. I can’t complain.”

NCAA BASEBALL

At Les Murakami Stadium

>> Who: Hawaii (5-1) vs. Washington State (1-3)

>> When: 6:35 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday; 1:05 p.m. Sunday

>> TV: Spectrum Sports today and Friday

>> Radio: KHKA 1500-AM today; KKEA 1420-AM Friday, Saturday, Sunday