comscore Hawaii hotels didn’t need the Super Bowl to get their game on | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii hotels didn’t need the Super Bowl to get their game on

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:30 p.m.

Hawaii’s hotel industry was at the top of its game in January, outpacing most of the leading U.S. hotel markets. Read more

Previous Story
New hotel planned near Honolulu airport

Scroll Up