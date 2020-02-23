comscore 2 dead in Dillingham Airfield plane crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 dead in Dillingham Airfield plane crash

  • By Mark Ladao and Cassie Ordonio mladao@staradvertiser.com cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:17 a.m.

Two men died Saturday after a single-engine Cessna Ector 305A crashed about 200 yards from the Dillingham Airfield, the site of a horrendous skydiving crash in June that killed all 11 on board. Read more

Previous Story
Parent company of Sunetric files for bankruptcy
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales - Dec. 30, 2019 - Jan. 3, 2020

Scroll Up