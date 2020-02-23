comscore Coronavirus gets the attention, but the flu is the real problem | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Coronavirus gets the attention, but the flu is the real problem

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

Hawaii is bracing for 50,000 to 70,000 cases of flu this year, but a surge in influenza is being complicated by fears of the coronavirus. Read more

Previous Story
Parent company of Sunetric files for bankruptcy

Scroll Up