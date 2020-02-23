comscore Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team runs streak to 21 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team runs streak to 21

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Starr Rivera scored 22 points to lead the fifth-ranked Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team to a 91-56 win over Hawaii Hilo on Saturday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. Read more

