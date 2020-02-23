Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team runs streak to 21

Starr Rivera scored 22 points to lead the fifth-ranked Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team to a 91-56 win over Hawaii Hilo on Saturday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. Read more

Starr Rivera scored 22 points to lead the fifth-ranked Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team to a 91-56 win over Hawaii Hilo on Saturday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.

Abbey Noblett finished with 18 points for the Sharks (25-1, 20-0 PacWest), who shot 55% from the field in their 21st consecutive win.

Allie Navarette led UH Hilo (9-15, 8-12) with 24 points and eight rebounds.

>> Daniel Melifonwu scored 13 points, Chidoze Ndu finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds and the HPU men’s basketball team (10-16, 8-12 PacWest) spoiled UH Hilo’s senior day with a 62-55 win in Hilo. Sasa Vuksanovic and Elisha Duplechan led the Vulcans (11-13, 9-11) with 16 points each.

UH splits water polo doubleheader

The third-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team routed No. 5 Arizona State, then saw its undefeated run end with a loss to No. 1 Stanford at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Saturday in Irvine, Calif.

UH sophomore Alba Bonamusa Boix scored three goals in a 15-5 win over Arizona State. Carmen Baringo posted three goals against Stanford, which held off the Rainbow Wahine (11-1) 12-9. Punahou graduate Emalia Eichelberger finished with nine saves over the Cardinal (11-0).

Rossi gives UH softball team walk-off win

Hawaii junior Brittnee Rossi’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Rainbow Wahine softball team a 3-2 win over Kansas City on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Rossi’s walk-off hit to left field gave sophomore Ashley Murphy a complete-game win. Murphy (4-3) allowed five hits, struck out two and walked one.

In UH’s second game of the afternoon, the Wahine rallied to force extra innings before falling to Iowa 2-1 in eight.

UH senior Angelique Ramos singled with two out in the bottom of the seventh to score Nawai Kaupe with the tying run. But the Hawkeyes reclaimed the lead on Aralee Bogar’s RBI single with one out in the eighth. Iowa senior Allison Doocy held UH to three hits and struck out 15 in a complete-game win.

HPU softball sweeps Chaminade

Hawaii Pacific’s Cieana Curran went 5-for-8 with two triples and the Sharks swept a softball doubleheader against Chaminade on Saturday at Howard Okita Field in Kaneohe.

Curran tripled to lead off the eighth inning in the opener and scored on Sierra Dias’ single to give the Sharks (7-4, 2-0 PacWest) a 4-3 win. Ashlee Laver struck out five and walked one in a complete-game victory. Curran went 3-for-4 and scored twice in HPU’s 8-0 win in the second game. Malia Torres held the Silverswords (2-2, 0-2) to one hit in the six-inning win.

Texas A&M wins Burns Intercollegiate

No. 10 Texas A&M held off New Mexico to win its third John A. Burns Intercollegiate title on Saturday at Wailua Golf Course in Lihue.

The Aggies finished with a three-day total of 19-under 845, five shots ahead of New Mexico. The Lobos were led by individual medalist Sam Choi, who fired a round of 66 on Saturday to finish at 10 under. North Carolina’s Ryan Gerard also shot a 66 and finished second at 7 under.

Hawaii’s Kotaro Murata tied for seventh at 4 under and the Rainbow Warriors placed 20th in the team standings.

UH sweeps titles at MPSF Championships

The Hawaii swimming and diving team swept the men’s and women’s team titles on the final day of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The men finished 28 points ahead of UC Santa Barbara with a final score of 726, while the women finished 166.5 points clear of BYU with a final tally of 895.5 points.

The women took home individual titles in the 1,650-yard freestyle, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay. The men added titles in the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 backstroke and 200 butterfly. In diving, the women swept the 3-meter and platform events.

For the women, this is their fourth straight MPSF title, and fifth overall. It’s the second straight title for the men. This is the second straight year Hawaii swept the titles.