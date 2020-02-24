Letters: Timeshares mitigate tourist economy risk; Trump unfulfilled promises; Affordable energy-efficient homes

Timeshares mitigate tourist economy risk; Trump has long list of unfulfilled promises; Energy-efficient homes can be affordable, too. Read more

Your recent article on visitor spending in Hawaii implies that timeshare visitors spend less than other visitors (“Some visitors to Hawaii are spending less,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17). This implication is inaccurate. If you add the daily lodging cost for the timeshare visitor to the total visitor “spend,” the timeshare visitor actually spends more than any other visitor.

Timeshare visitors are good visitors. They are more reliable. While hotel occupancies dipped significantly after Hurricane Iniki in 1992, timeshare occupancies were relatively stable. In Maui County, the year-over-year occupancy actually went up post-Iniki. In Kauai County, which was hit hardest, timeshare properties were the first to rebuild. This is because timeshare owners take pride in their home away from home.

It is important to give our economy a chance to mitigate downside risk associated with events that we cannot control. Timeshare gives us that opportunity. It is only then that we can have some ability to control our destiny.

Mitchell Imanaka

American Resort Development Association of Hawaii

Trump has long list of unfulfilled promises

Rhoads Stevens’ letter contending that President Donald Trump “gets the job done” (“Trump’s no saint, but he gets the job done,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17), leaves out some facts. Among the list of his unfulfilled promises:

>> Mexico will pay for the wall.

>> “I will pay down the deficit.” Under Trump it has risen close to $1 trillion in 2019.

>> “I will give you terrific healthcare and protect pre-existing conditions.” He has worked non-stop to yank health care from millions of Americans and is in court now to eliminate pre-existing conditions coverage.

>> “I will bring back coal.” Coal is rapidly declining and disappearing as a major source of energy.

>> “I will take care of the farmers.” Trump’s trade wars, especially with China, have decimated American farmers’ markets for soybeans, wheat and other crops.

>> “I will take care of workers and bring back manufacturing.” Manufacturing in the U.S. is declining.

>> “I will create massive infrastructure projects.” Nothing has happened.

It kills me when Trumpers say, “He’s keeping his promises.” They are either sadly underinformed, brainwashed by FOX, or don’t really care.

William E. Conti

Waikiki

It’s Trump opponents who distort reality

It’s amazing how someone can look at white and see black, like Ed Stevens (“Taxpayers pay millions to Trump’s businesses,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 18).

His statement that “Trump extorted the president of Ukraine” is indicative of someone who sees only what he wants to see while ignoring the obvious.

Stevens has no evidence whatsoever that President Donald Trump extorted anyone. Read the transcript. Stevens also claimed the president “took $100 million of your tax dollars to make himself wealthier.” How about some actual evidence? Of course he has none.

Stevens appears to believe the daily Trump-bashing fake “news” of the biased left-wing media (yes, you too, Star-Advertiser), that will print or say anything in their ploy to demonize a man who was duly elected president of the United States.

If anyone is “distorting reality,” it’s people like Stevens who can’t tell black from white.

Frank A. DeSilva

Haleiwa

Energy-efficient homes can be affordable, too

In regards to “Should home energy efficiency be mandated?” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17): Yes, the new standards should be mandated.

Dwight Mitsunaga, in his response to the question, said that the costs of the energy-efficiency improvements would make it harder for many Hawaii residents to afford new homes. In fact, VA and FHA loan programs, as well as others, take the extra energy-efficiency items into account without requiring a larger down payment. Their energy- efficiency mortgages amortize the costs of the improvements over the life of the loan with the assumption that lower utility bills will offset the higher mortgage payments.

Requirements in Bill 25 further the efforts to reach the ambitious goals of 100% renewable energy use by 2045. The resulting energy-efficiency improvements will help owners keep comfortable while keeping electric bills down. Just providing ceiling fans throughout the residence can eliminate the need for using expensive air conditioning. The requirements are a win-win for homeowners and Oahu.

Eileen Glaholt

Kaneohe

Resistance to fluoridated water makes no sense

Are we still talking about the pros and cons of fluoridating our water supply? Really?

This issue was discussed as early as 1956, when the number of our children with dental decay was a huge issue being discussed in the Legislature.

Back then I was working for Dr. F.J. Pinkerton, an otolaryngologist, with offices in the Alexander Young Hotel building in downtown Honolulu. Dr. Pinkerton was pro-fluoridation and testified to that effect.

As a registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology, I highly support fluoridation of our water supply. Oral health is a preventive measure for many health issues, including heart and GI problems.

The periodic table in chemistry places fluorine and chlorine in the same family of chemicals. We chlorinate our drinking water.

Why the resistance to fluoridating our water supplies to prevent tooth decay (and potentially other health problems) in our population? I fail to understand the resistance.

Jean T. Grippin

Manoa

Is tourism dictating our response to COVID-19?

Considering the devastating hit that China’s tourism has taken in the wake of the COVID-19 virus, and considering Hawaii’s immense reliance on tourism, shall we trust what the state Department of Health and the media are telling us about the extent of coronavirus in Hawaii?

Anne Wheelock

Nuuanu

