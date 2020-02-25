Spirited Conversations: Create ‘Frozen’ mocktail magic in a glass

If you have children between ages 2 and 8, chances are you can attest to the “Frozen” craze. Thus came the inspiration for these drinks, mocktails based on “Frozen II,” Read more

If you have children between ages 2 and 8, chances are you can attest to the “Frozen” craze that has taken over kids’ birthday parties.

Thus came the inspiration for these drinks, mocktails based on “Frozen II,” the top-grossing animated film in history. If you are planning a party and want some frozen delights or fun Arendelle- themed libations, these will inspire and delight all the little Annas and Elsas in your life. (For adult attendees, I’ve added suggestions for spiking the drinks.)

And bonus: Today is National Tell a Fairy Tale Day, so it just made sense to bring a sprinkle of magic to these pages for the occasion.

OLAF’S FLURRY is a nondairy spin on an Orange Julius, with fresh orange slices blended right in. Coconut cream, thicker and richer than coconut milk, is sold in cans in most supermarkets. You could substitute coconut milk with some agave nectar or honey added.

OLAF’S FLURRY

By Chandra Lucariello

3 ounces coconut cream

2 orange slices, rinds removed

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1-1/2 ounces fresh orange juice

>> Garnish: Blue sprinkles on top representing icicles and a snowflake cake decoration. As an option, add shredded coconut on rim of glass for a snowy embellishment.

Combine all ingredients in blender with ice. Blend and pour into highball glass.

Spiked adult version: Add 1-1/2 ounces vodka or light rum.

THIS PUNCH is super simple, and can be multiplied for large parties and served in a punch bowl (a large ice block can be purchased at Hawaiian Ice Co. for $4). The fresh berries and citrus make it festive, and there’s no sugar or artificial coloring added, which is a nice option for kids who want to feel like they are having “juice.”

ANNA’S CORONATION PUNCH

By Chandra Lucariello

1 ounce pomegranate juice

2 ounces fresh orange-lilikoi juice

3 ounces sparkling coconut water

>> Garnish: Seasonal berries, thin orange wheels. The floating cake decorations were found at Compleat Kitchen.

Combine ingredients in highball glass.

Spiked adult version: Add 1-1/2 ounces gin, vodka or bourbon, and 1/4 ounce lemon juice.

A “Frozen” mocktail lineup wouldn’t be complete without a beautiful blue drink. This one mixes citrus flavors and a touch of almond. It’s equally delicious in a spiked version for the parents — gin and vodka playing best with these flavor components.

IN SUMMER

By Chandra Lucariello

1 ounce orange juice

1 ounce pineapple juice

1/2 ounce lemon juice

3 ounces lemon-lime soda

1 drop blue food coloring (a plant-based coloring is available at Whole Foods Market)

1 drop almond extract

>> Garnish: Lemon slices. As an option, add a scoop of pineapple sherbet in place of the ice ball.

Add juices, soda, food coloring and extract to cup over ball of ice.

Spiked adult version: Add 1-1/2 ounces gin or vodka.

The magic is made here through the power of butterfly pea tea, a caffeine-free herbal tea that has a color-changing characteristic. The dried flowers are easy to find online, and you only need seven or eight per 8-ounce cup to brew the tea. Simply put the flowers in hot water and within 10 minutes you will have a bright blue tea, perfect to float over lemonade. When you mix the liquids, the drink will change color to a pinkish purple.

ELSA’S MAGICAL LEMONADE

By Chandra Lucariello

3/4 ounce lemon juice

3/4 ounce rich simple syrup (2:1 mix of sugar to water)

3/4 ounce lychee puree or syrup (such as Boiron or from canned lychees)

3/4 ounce water

2 ounces butterfly pea tea

>> Garnish: Elsa cake decoration clipped with a clothespin.

Combine lemon juice, syrup, puree and water in highball glass. Fill with ice, add a straw and carefully pour butterfly pea tea on top.

Spiked adult version: Add 1-1/2 ounces vodka or shochu.

Chandra Lucariello is director of mixology for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Her column runs on the fourth week of the month. The liquors and liqueurs used in these recipes are widely available from Oahu liquor stores and some supermarkets.