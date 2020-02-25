comscore Hawaii consumers wipe out state’s supply of N95 masks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii consumers wipe out state’s supply of N95 masks

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:01 p.m.

There are no lines winding around the block or manic crowds, but store managers on Oahu report that face masks, particularly N95 masks, are selling out as quickly as they come in, leaving their shelves empty. Read more

