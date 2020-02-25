Kokua Line: Riders must use Holo card to get discount under plan

Q uestion : What is the “cap” they are taking about with TheBus fares? I am confused about what they are planning. Right now I buy an annual pass. Would that still be an option? Read more

Question: What is the “cap” they are taking about with TheBus fares? I am confused about what they are planning. Right now I buy an annual pass. Would that still be an option?

Answer: What the Honolulu Rate Commission describes as a cap is a discount that would apply only to passengers who pay using a Holo card, the electronic debit card that tracks ridership. Passengers using a Holo card would not be charged more than the value of 2-1/2 rides per day or more than 27 rides a month, even if they actually ride more than that; that’s the cap.

To answer your second question, the proposal eliminates annual passes for passengers ages 6 to 64. If you are in that age range, the annual pass would not be an option if the proposal is approved.

Kokua Line has received several questions about the proposed fare hike, which would apply to TheBus and to future rail transit. Here is a summary of the proposal, based on information from the city and from the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, which oversees Oahu’s under- construction rail system.

Youths (ages 6 to 17, plus 18 and 19 if still in high school)

>> Current fare: single ride, $1.25; one-day pass, $2.50; monthly pass, $35; annual pass, $385.

>> Proposed fare: single ride, $1.50; daily cap, $3.75 (with Holo card); monthly cap, $40 (with Holo card). No annual pass or cap; a youth with a Holo card would pay $480 for 12 months.

Adults (ages 18 to 64)

>> Current fare: single ride, $2.75; one-day pass, $5.50; monthly pass, $70; annual pass, $770.

>> Proposed fare: single ride, $3; daily cap, $7.50 (with Holo card); monthly cap $80 (with Holo card). No annual pass or cap; an adult with a Holo card would pay $960 for 12 months.

Seniors (age 65 and up), or disabled, or holding a Medicare card:

>> Current fare: single ride, $1; one-day pass, $2; monthly pass, $6; annual pass, $35.

>> Proposed fare: single ride, $1.25; daily cap, $3 (with Holo card); monthly cap, $20 (with Holo card); annual cap, $60 (with Holo card).

Low income: This would be a new category, limited in a pilot program to 2,000 impoverished passengers whose income would be verified at no more than 30% of the area median.

Single ride, $1; daily cap, $2.50 (with Holo card); monthly cap, $20 (with Holo card); annual cap, $60 (with Holo card).

The public is welcome to share their opinions about the proposal at Rate Commission meetings:

>> March 3, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Kapolei Hale

>> March 5, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Kailua District Park community room

>> March 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mission Memorial Building meeting room

Or by email to Howard “Puni” Chee at hchee@ honolulu.gov or by regular mail to:

Rate Commission

c/o Howard “Puni” Chee

Department of Transportation Services

(C&C Honolulu)

650 S. King St., 2nd Floor

Honolulu, HI 96813.

Mahalo

On Feb. 16 my husband had a nasty fall on our way to the Funk Fest event at a hotel in Waikiki. Many thanks to everyone who rushed to help him. A very special mahalo to the gentleman with the ponytail who patiently waited until my husband was ready to continue to the banquet room. He assisted my husband upstairs and directed me to the reception table while he took my husband to the men’s room to clean up and delivered him to the function room, where I was in line. To this extraordinarily caring man (and your understanding wife), we express great appreciation for your kindness and concern. In the confusion my husband forgot your name. We wanted to thank you again before we left but couldn’t locate you in the crowd. We send you a heartfelt mahalo for your help and hope angels will watch over you always. — Still rockin’ seniors

