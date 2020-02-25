comscore Pilots in crash died of blunt force injuries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pilots in crash died of blunt force injuries

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.

Bill Enoka was serving as instructor pilot, while seasoned pilot Rick Rogers was learning to fly the glider tow plane that crashed Saturday at Dillingham Airfield, said Steve Lowry, fellow pilot and friend of the two. Read more

Previous Story
Aviation community mourns 2 longtime pilots who died in plane crash at Dillingham Airfield

Scroll Up