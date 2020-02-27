comscore City officials bump up cost of rail operations contract | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City officials bump up cost of rail operations contract

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

The city will pay $918 million to Hitachi Rail International to operate and maintain the city’s rail line for its first 13-1/4 years under an agreement reached last week by the Caldwell administration and the vendor. Read more

Previous Story
Maryknoll School President Perry Martin announces resignation

Scroll Up