comscore Hawaii towers over Nittaidai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii towers over Nittaidai

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Nittaidai can see Mount Fuji from its Tokyo campus. On Wednesday, the Japanese team continually saw Mount Hawaii during an exhibition volleyball match at the Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 26, 2020

Scroll Up