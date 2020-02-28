comscore UH football to close with 2 road games | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH football to close with 2 road games

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii football team will end the 2020 regular season with back-to-back road games, according to the schedule released Thursday by the Mountain West Conference. Read more

