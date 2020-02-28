UH football to close with 2 road games

The University of Hawaii football team will end the 2020 regular season with back-to-back road games, according to the schedule released Thursday by the Mountain West Conference. Read more

The announcement of the eight conference games completes the Rainbow Warriors’ 13-game, regular-season schedule. UH previously announced it would play five nonconference games — on the road against Arizona (Aug. 29) and Oregon (Sept. 19), and at home against UCLA (Sept. 5), Fordham (Sept. 12) and New Mexico State (Oct. 10).

The Warriors will close the regular season with Mountain West road games against San Jose State on Nov. 21 and San Diego State on Nov. 28.

The Warriors’ senior night will be Nov. 14 against UNLV. That will be the Warriors’ earliest final home game since 1917.