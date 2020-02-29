comscore Ocean Watch: Flyingfish finds right place to die | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Flyingfish finds right place to die

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.

Due to this month’s rainstorms, strong winds and big surf, I’ve been walking next to the ocean instead of getting into it. But I’ve not been deprived of marine animals. The ocean delivers them at my feet. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu’s homeless tent project is moving to Moiliili

Scroll Up