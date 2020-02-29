comscore Popular ‘Hawaii Five-0’ TV show will end after 10 seasons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Popular ‘Hawaii Five-0’ TV show will end after 10 seasons

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 p.m.

The network announced Friday that the popular police drama filmed in Hawaii will end after a successful, 10-season run. A two-hour series finale will air April 3. Read more

