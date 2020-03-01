‘Iolani’s Lily Wahinekapu is player of year in girls basketball Fab 15

At this level, a good player sometimes becomes a specialist. Lily Wahinekapu is more than a specialist. Read more

Lily Wahinekapu is more than a specialist. The junior is more than a guard, forward or center. She has a mastery on the hardwood matched by no one else. Coaches and media voted the ‘Iolani standout Player of the Year in Star-Advertiser girls basketball All-State voting. Wahinekapu is beyond good.

“Lily has an ability to hit the big shots at key moments in big games,” Raiders coach Dean Young said. “She has an inner Mamba. She’ll make a play or get you a bucket when you desperately need it.”

The versatile 5-foot-7 playmaker averaged 16 points per game, ran the point, attacked from the wing, splashed 30 3-pointers, scored in the paint, was a good passer and crashed the offensive boards. Then there’s her defense, where she covered point guards and wings, and rebounded with a tenacity matched by only a few. Above all, the clutch gene.

“When we were down late against Konawaena in the championship game, she told the girls in the huddle, ‘I believe in you.’ Then she takes an offensive charge from Caiyle (Kaupu) to kill their momentum,” Young said.

Wahinekapu was second to Kalina Obrey of Kamehameha in last year’s Fab 15 balloting.

“Lily’s leadership and composure was evident on the court this year,” Konawaena coach Bobbie Awa said.

“Lily can do it all,” Kamehameha coach Pua Straight said. “She has a high basketball IQ, great ball skills, effortless athleticism and an even-keeled disposition. Her disposition ensures that she is always mentally present in the game. I also think she is an underrated defender.”

Wahinekapu is fifth in this year’s All-Defense voting.

“She is the head of that ‘Iolani attack. She does so many things well,” Maryknoll coach Chico Furtado said. “What impressed me most was her patience. She doesn’t play out of control. Great on-ball defender.”

Young was voted Coach of the Year after guiding ‘Iolani (25-2) to a second state championship in a row.

“The whole ILH pushed us. Based on the format this year, which was four teams, all tough, four rounds of regular season, it was pretty nerve-wracking. Everyone gave us a tough time,” Young said. “It was a special group. We have real high-character girls on and off the court. Always polite, always respectful, appreciative, hard working, unselfish. It’s really a special group.”

The Raiders are 48-8 overall during this two-year state-title run.

Also receiving Coach of the Year votes were Awa, Charlie Hiers of Hanalani, Latoya Wily of Kahuku and Todd Rickard of Lahainaluna.

Konawaena’s four-year starter in the post, Kaupu, finished at No. 2 in the Fab 15. Kaupu’s rebounding, scoring, passing and leadership were crucial to Konawaena’s continued success. After struggling against King Kekaulike (six points, four rebounds), Kaupu poured in 37 points in a state semifinal win over Kahuku. She had 19 points and eight boards in the final against ‘Iolani.

In the semifinal and title games, she shot a combined 25-for-30 from the field (83%).

“Caiyle brought leadership, confidence, composure and the ability to lead by example,” Awa said. “She is humble. I’ve enjoyed watching her grow as a player. I’m going to miss her personality, her leadership, her smile.”

Furtado saw plenty of Kaupu highlights up close and from afar.

“What a fabulous career. She got better every year and now is a perennial all-star. She’s a great finisher around the bucket, yet can stick the perimeter jumper,” he said.

The next two selections in the Fab 15 are only sophomores: Jovi Lefotu of ‘Iolani and Kaliana Salazar-Harrell of Konawaena.

“I believe (Lefotu) is ‘Iolani’s most improved player. She plays well beyond her sophomore status,” Furtado said. “She has a very well-rounded game, which makes her a matchup nightmare.”

Salazar-Harrell averaged 22 points per game (18 ppg overall) to help Kaupu with scoring and defense.

“She’s the consummate point guard,” Furtado said. “She gets everyone involved and is steady with the ball. Her playmaking skills are top notch, yet she can score in many different ways. Like having a coach on the floor.”

Girls All-State Basketball by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd