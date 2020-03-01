comscore ‘Iolani’s Lily Wahinekapu is player of year in girls basketball Fab 15 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Iolani’s Lily Wahinekapu is player of year in girls basketball Fab 15

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

At this level, a good player sometimes becomes a specialist. Lily Wahinekapu is more than a specialist. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 29, 2020

Scroll Up