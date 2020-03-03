Quickbites: Young’s Fish Market, Sodexho hosts ‘Global Chef,’ Kona Brewers Fest, more

More of the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

MORE WOW IN THE LAU LAU

Young’s Fish Market is introducing a monthly special laulau in collaboration with “Cooking Hawaiian Style” host Lanai Tabura.

The first goes on sale Friday, filled with Chinese-style oxtail. Cost is $9.50 per 1-pound laulau. The price each month will vary depending on ingredients.

Young’s locations are in Kalihi City Square and Kapolei Commons.

DINERS OFFERED PASSPORT TO ITALY

Feel like an Italian meal? Have a hefty one — five entrees and dessert — on the University of Hawaii’s Manoa campus on Tuesday.

Sodexo, which provides UH dining services, is hosting Giacomo Uncini of Italy, right, who has been touring campuses in Arizona and California as part of Sodexo’s Global Chef Event.

The Flavors of Italy Passport Dining Event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Campus Center Lanai. Cost is $25; $35 including wine. Tickets: 808ne.ws/eatitalian.

BREWERS CELEBRATION RETURNS TO KONA

Beer lovers headed for the Big Island should take note of the date March 14, when the Kona Brewers Festival celebrates its 25th year.

The festival, on the luau grounds of King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, will bring together 36 craft brewers from across the country and 36 chefs serving beer-friendly foods.

Tickets are $85 for four hours of dining and drinking, from 3 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to Ke Kai Ala Foundation, which supports 28 environmental, cultural and youth programs on Hawaii island. The festival’s founder, Kona Brewing Co., will donate $75,000 to mark the event’s 25th anniversary. Over the years, the festival has raised more than $1.3 million.

Among the many craft brews will be a collaboration of Kona Brewing and Pink Boots, a group that supports women in the industry — Blame it on da Juice!-y IPA.

The Kona Brewers Festival Homebrew Competition also takes part at the festival, to select the most outstanding beer, mead and cider produced by amateur brewers. Judges from all over the country will evaluate entries in 28 brewing styles. The Best of Show recipe will be brewed by Kona Brewing Co.

Also part of the celebration is a Run for the Hops 5K/10K that begins at 7:30 a.m., presented by Peoples Advocacy for Trails Hawaii.

Buy tickets for the festival or register for the run/walk at konabrewersfestival.com.

3 DAYS OF EXCLUSIVE KAISEKI AT 53 BY THE SEA

It can take a year to get a reservation to Kyoto Kitcho Arashiyama, a three-star Michelin restaurant in Japan, but you can sample the creations of chef Kunio Tokuoka with no such wait at 53 by the Sea.

Tokuoka will host three days of dining reflecting his take on kaiseki cuisine, Japan’s exacting culinary style of presenting multiple, artistic dishes using ingredients reflective of the season.

53 by the Sea events:

>> Chef’s Omakase Lunch: Tokuoka and 53 by the Sea chef Yoshi Ohata will prepare a five-course meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 11. Cost is $150; $1,000 for tables of eight.

>> Evening Extraordinaire: Ten courses designed by Tokuoka and Ohata, 6 to 9:30 p.m. March 12. Cost is $400; $500 with wine and sake pairings; $3,600 for tables of eight.

>> The Kyoto Kitcho Experience: A nine-course kaiseki meal with tableside service by Tokuoka, 6 to 10 p.m. March 13, limited to 30 guests. Cost is $800; $900 with wine and sake pairings; $8,000 for a private room for eight. Dinner will be followed with an audience with the chef.

For tickets go to 53bythesea.com/TOK.

A VIP Experience for the Kyoto Kitcho dinner includes chauffeur service. Call 400-3311 or email events@53bythesea.com.

Tokuoka’s grandfather, Yuki Teiichi, founded Kyoto Kitcho in 1948. The restaurant group now comprises four Kyoto locations and one in Nagoya. Tokuoka’s flagship Arashiyama location has been recognized by the Michelin Guide for 10 consecutive years.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events. Email items to crave@staradvertiser.com.