Do It: Brother Ali, ‘Like a Girl’ block party, Evan Khay, Madeaux

TODAY

>> Rapper Brother Ali expresses the personal and the political

Rapper Brother Ali brings his blend of social awareness and personal struggle to The Republik tonight.

Ali, born Jason Douglas Newman, was raised in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. He got interested in rap at age 7 and at age 13 met rapper and producer KRS-One, who suggested he read Malcolm X. That led to Ali converting to Islam at age 15. He also took the opportunity to study in Malaysia, examining how Islam coexists peacefully with other beliefs and cultures.

Brother Ali’s 2003 debut album, “Shadows on the Sun,” was noted for the song “Forest Whitiker,” which spoke of his albinism and how it made him unique. Later songs have dealt with personal issues like his divorce and struggle for custody of his son, resulting in his second album “The Undisputed Truth.”

The album had its ups and downs — the song “Whatcha Got” was used in a videogame, but the song “Uncle Sam Goddamn,” which included the line “Land of the thief, home of the slave,” cost him the support of Verizon, which was sponsoring a tour. It also put Brother Ali on the charts for the first time, reaching No. 69 on the Billboard 200.

Ali’s next three albums, “Us” (2009), “Mourning in America and Dreaming in Color” (2012) and “All the Beauty in This Whole Life” (2017) also reached the charts, with critics noting the bittersweet tones yet articulate wordplay. His last release, “Secrets & Escapes,” was released in November.

BROTHER ALI WITH DJ LAST WORD & RABBITT

>> Where: The Republik

>> When: 8 p.m. today

>> Cost: $34.50

>> Info: 941-7469, jointherepublik.com

FRIDAY

>> Madeaux mixes up the beat to keep people dancing

Dance to the moody, powerful beat of innovative music producer Andrew Berman, whose project Madeaux had Billboard magazine calling him one of 15 “Artists to Watch” in 2016, as the touring dance party “Limbo” comes to Honolulu.

Originally from Miami and now based in Los Angeles, Berman got his start in music by teaching himself to play guitar, getting inspiration from John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He also started to get into electronic music, and at age 19 was chosen to participate in a two-day, intensive seminar with the influential EDM producer Deadmau5.

Berman likes variety and diversity in his music projects, telling mixmag.com in 2017 that “I’m always changing, trying to find more interesting things.” At the same time, he’s devoted to keeping the music danceable and fun rather than trying to impress other producers, saying “I like talking to non-musicians more, because that’s how music is supposed to be heard.”

In 2018, he released his debut album “Burn,” which featured collaborations with nearly a dozen prominent artists, including Tommy Lee Sparta, Atlanta rapper OG Maco and Australian producer Elizabeth Rose.

“LIMBO HONOLULU”

With Madeaux

>> Where: HB Social Club, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd.

>> When: 9 p.m. Friday

>> Cost: $15-$329

>> Info: 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

SATURDAY

>> Kakaako block party celebrates Women’s Day with local talent

Celebrate International Women’s Day with the Like a Girl Block Party, a street fair highlighting the entrepreneurial and artistic talents of local women.

Cooke Street in Kakaako will be blocked off starting at around noon for the event, where women will be front and center as well as behind the scenes. Women DJs and radio hosts will emcee and entertain throughout the event, and women-owned businesses will offer their products for sale.

Live entertainment includes a 2:30 p.m. performance by Dancers Unlimited, a dance collective founded by Linda Kuo, pictured at left, and Emily Hackworth. Additional live entertainment will be offered by versatile singer Maryanne Ito, at right, at 6:30 p.m. Her mix of soul, hip-hop and jazz stylings on 2015 album “Waking Up” won her the Na Hoku Hanohano Award for Best R&B Album of the Year.

Rounding out the day’s entertainment at 8 p.m. will be Kalena and Lilo De Lima, pictured at top, from the classic Hawaiian contemporary band Kapena. The two have been playing with their father Kelly Boy De Lima’s band more than a decade and have had a fine solo career as well, with both receiving Hoku awards.

The event is a fundraiser for the Women’s Fund Hawaii, which since 2006 has raised more than $1 million to support community programs enhancing safety and financial security for women and girls. Admission is free, but a $20 pass will get you discounts on refreshments and retail items, as well as a gift bag.

LIKE A GIRL BLOCK PARTY

>> Where: Cooke Street from Ala Moana Boulevard to Auahi Street

>> When: Noon-9 p.m. Saturday

>> Cost: Admission free; $20 VIP

>> Info: likeagirlfest.com

SATURDAY

>> Up-and-coming musician Khay to record live album

Alternative singer/songwriter Evan Khay, whose debut album “Retrograde” brought him some acclaim two years ago, will give fans a chance to hear his work stripped down to its essentials in a live album recording in Waikiki this weekend.

Khay, 24, will be playing both old and new songs at the session, but if you’re familiar with his recordings, expect something different. “A lot of that sound (from ‘Retrograde’) has been full-band sound, very elaborate recording, but this album will just be me,” he said. “I wanted to showcase and take a peek behind the curtain of how these songs were when they first came into existence.”

His fans can look forward to hearing familiar songs like “Running Shoes,” inspired by an attempt to climb Koko Head. “I remember being so out of breath, so exhausted, that I just stopped and was like, ‘OK, you go. I’m done. I’ll just wait for you,’ ” he explained, laughing.

Khay will also perform his latest release, “Clarity,” where he explores notions of commitment.

“It’s one of those songs where I needed to get out of the headspace that I was in when I wrote it,” he said.

Khay (pronounced “Kay”) was born and raised in Ewa Beach and attended Kamehameha Schools, where he learned to play several instruments and developed recording and mixing skills. His early influences were primarily the family record collection — Elvis Presley, the jazz fusion groups Spyro Gyra and Hiroshima, boy bands like ‘NSYNC, and singer/songwriter John Mayer.

“I took a little bit of everything from all the music I’ve been exposed to to create my own sound,” he said.

He began playing music professionally in 2014, performing at local venues and touring with Hoku Award winners Kimie Miner and Izik, and “American Idol” contestant Deandre Brackensick.

EVAN KHAY

>> Where: Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach, 349 Seaside Ave.

>> When: 7-10 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.)

>> Cost: $20

>> Info: evankhay.com