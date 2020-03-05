Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball players Amy Baum and Starr Rivera are All-PacWest

Hawaii Pacific guards Amy Baum, a sophomore, and Starr Rivera, a senior, were chosen to the All-Pacific West Conference women’s basketball first team on Wednesday. Read more

Chaminade senior guard Destiny Castro, who owns 20 single-season and single-game school records, was picked to the second team, along with Hawaii Hilo junior forward Aliie Navarette.

Hawaii Pacific junior forward Alysha Marcucci made the third team, and Ally Bates of the Sharks was chosen for honorable mention honors.

Castro is the Silverswords’ record-holder for scoring (1,648), scoring average (17.0), single-game scoring (40), steals (293), and steals average (3.0). Castro was an All-PacWest freshman of the year three seasons ago. She made the second team as a sophomore and was an honorable mention last year.

3 Chaminade men get PacWest honors

Three Chaminade men’s basketball players earned All-PacWest honors on Wednesday.

Senior forward Tyler Cartaino landed a spot on the All-PacWest first team, senior guard Kendall Small earned a second-team placement and was named defender of the year, and Isaac Amaral-Artharee secured the freshman of the year title.

Cartaino led the PacWest in scoring, recording 20.8 points per game to earn his second consecutive first-team slot.

Small had 130 assists to lead the conference and was second with 4.8 per game. He also led the PacWest in steals with 9.33 and was second with 16.3 turnovers forced.

Amaral-Artharee had five PacWest freshman of the week nominations and averaged 9.3 points per game.

Hawaii Hilo senior forward Kupaa Harrison earned second-team honors, and Hawaii Pacific senior forward Ronald Blain was selected to the third team.