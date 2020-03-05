comscore Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball players Amy Baum and Starr Rivera are All-PacWest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball players Amy Baum and Starr Rivera are All-PacWest

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Pacific guards Amy Baum, a sophomore, and Starr Rivera, a senior, were chosen to the All-Pacific West Conference women’s basketball first team on Wednesday. Read more

