Letters: Need Waikiki board locker; Expand reproductive health-care access; Kids who commit crimes

The Waikiki surfboard locker that an arsonist destroyed last week should be replaced, and soon (“Suspected arsonist sought in Waikiki surf rack fire,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 29). If not, something even more valuable than 500 boards will be lost.

The locker meant access. Nearly everyone on Oahu who surfs in Waikiki stored boards there so they could walk or bike or bus to the beach rather than searching for parking and toting their boards. What will they do now?

Experienced local surfers are and have always been an essential part of the life and culture of Waikiki. Their presence helps assure a healthy local/visitor mix and should be maintained.

As the current stunning exhibit at the Bishop Museum shows, surfing is not just a sport to play at or amuse tourists, but a way of life, a unique and rich part of the heart and soul of Waikiki and Hawaii. Tourists alone can’t carry that on.

Sue Cowing

Niu Valley

Media sensationalizing COVID-19 virus threat

COVID-19 is a very nasty new virus and everyone should take all necessary precautions to avoid contracting the illness.

Last year in the U.S., an average of 168 Americans died from the regular seasonal flu virus every day. So why is it hysterical front-page news every time a single individual dies from COVID-19?

The phrase “fake news” doesn’t mean fabricated stories — it refers to sensationalizing legitimate news stories to boost TV ratings and newspaper sales. This has always been the norm for American journalism, but the panic created over the COVID-19 virus has had a devastating effect on our economy, adversely affecting thousands of individual market investors as well as worker pension-fund investments. Hawaii tourism also will suffer catastrophic losses.

Your “yellow journalism” is harming the citizens of Hawaii. The fact is that the COVID-19 virus is not a doomsday world pandemic, it’s merely a very unpleasant new virus like the flu, with a relatively low mortality rate.

Donald Wyand

Makiki

Guidance needed on handling the deceased

Regarding the coronavirus, with what form or method should a deceased person be handled? Is an autopsy required?

We must think of the health and protection of the medical examiner. Can the coronavirus of the deceased be transmitted or does it die, too? Is cremation the best solution to protect family and friends? And for those who decide that their deceased be laid in a casket: Is that recommended?

I think it should be the responsibility of a health expert to make that decision to protect the lives of many. We cannot take a chance on human life. Life is too precious. As of yet, no one has come forward to inform the public and address this issue. So far, we are fortunate that no deaths in Hawaii from the coronavirus have been recorded.

John Keala

Waianae

Expand reproductive health-care access

Hawaii has a long history of standing up for expanded reproductive health care access, even access to legal abortion before Roe v. Wade. On March 11, Hawaii celebrates the 50th anniversary of the legalization of abortion as the first state in the nation to do so.

Now we have the opportunity to blaze the trail again by passing Senate Bill 2539, a bill that would ensure all people of Hawaii, regardless of income, gender identity or type of insurance, have access to the full range of sexual and reproductive health care services with no co-pay.

Let’s continue Hawaii’s tradition of leading the nation on access to essential reproductive health care by passing SB 2539 into law. Health care should be a human right, not a privilege. The urgency for expanding access throughout our islands is fundamental if we wish to live in a free world where everyone gets the health care they need.

Alani Bagcal

Waikiki

Fluoridated water a success in California

I heard Adrian Q.S. Chang’s imaginative and passionate argument opposing fluoridated water 60 years ago in California as a teenager with a mouthful of silver mercury amalgam fillings (“Fluoride pills better than tainting water supply,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 3).

Fluoride was added to the water supply in California, and for the next 50 years I didn’t have another cavity. After nine years as a Hawaii resident, I have now developed two new difficult- to-access cavities.

There is no reason to preach fear, when there are 60 years of published facts and studies available. Fluoridation is an unquestioned success for Californians, and I know of no meaningful citizens group, in a state of 40 million people, advocating a return to un-fluoridated water.

Brian Stack

Hawaii Kai

Punish parents of kids who commit crimes

We should start punishing parents for their child’s actions. There have been multiple stabbings with teens and young adults, and obviously, consequences aren’t in anyone’s vocabulary anymore (“Student in custody after 2 teens seriously injured in stabbing at Mililani High,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 24).

Punish the parents and they might discipline their children.

Angelynda McIntosh

Ewa Beach

