Suspect in custody after 2 teens apparently stabbed at Mililani High; school to close early

Mililani High School students were being released early today after two teenagers were apparently stabbed at the school this morning.

Lindsay Chambers, Department of Education spokeswoman, said the students will be released at 11:30 a.m. with bus pickup to start at 11:45 a.m. Parents were being directed to the school’s gymnasium and Meheula Parkway for police-facilitated pick-ups, she said.

The school went on lockdown after police were sent to a report of a stabbing at about 10:15 a.m. Police said a suspect was in custody.

An Emergency Medical Services report said two teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were both apparently stabbed to the upper body. They were treated and transported to a hospital in serious condition.