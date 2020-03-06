Lead-removal project in Kalihi is completed

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it has finished its removal of lead-contaminated soil from beneath a part of Factory Street in the Kalihi-Palama neighborhood. Read more

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it has finished its removal of lead-contaminated soil from beneath a part of Factory Street in the Kalihi-Palama neighborhood.

Crews repaved Factory Street on Thursday after having removed the contaminated soil in sections over the past 6-1/2 weeks. For the next two weeks, EPA said, no parking will be permitted on the paved portion of the street to allow it to dry completely.

The long-awaited project was completed on time and within budget, according to EPA on-scene coordinator Amanda Pease.

“EPA appreciates the Kalihi community’s patience during our removal and paving work,” said Pease in a statement. “By working together with the Hawaii Department of Health, we have found a permanent solution for the lead under Factory Street issue.”

The lead removal project was initiated in response to a request from the Health Department in April.

Because the privately owned street had no designated owner, the EPA had to go to federal court for an administrative warrant to access the property.

Work began Jan. 20 on the stretch between Waterhouse and King streets, resulting in closures and detours for weeks.

The long-awaited project had initially been delayed three months because the EPA needed more time to find proper disposal sites. Both the lead-contaminated soil and leftover asphalt and concrete will be shipped to the mainland for disposal.

The EPA found extremely high levels of lead — up to 24,000 parts per million, which is 60 times the threshold limit of 400 parts per million — under one portion of Factory Street.

The contamination was of great concern, particularly since the road had begun crumbling and is in a dense, urban neighborhood of walk-up apartments, homes, industrial businesses and restaurants. It is also within a half-mile of elementary schools, public parks and a planned rail station.

Exposed cracks and large potholes began to form in the neglected road, posing an imminent health threat.

If children, who are at high risk for lead poisoning, were playing in those potholes, they could have potentially been exposed to the lead-contaminated soil. State health officials had been aware since the 1990s of lead in the blood of children living on Factory Street but had not identified the source. Concerns grew in 2017 as the street degraded.

Upon investigation the EPA concluded that the presence of the lead was likely from historical commercial activities from a car battery rebuilder, fishing supply shop and other activities in the neighborhood.

Ken Farm, chairman of the Kalihi-Palama Neighborhood Board, said it was good to see the project completed.

“The neighborhood board and this community appreciates all the efforts of all the collaborating agencies, and community partners that aided in the safe removal of the lead soil,” said Farm in an email. “There are times when it is easy for the community to lose faith in the efforts of elected government. This was a long and necessary project to ensure the environmental safety of residents on Factory Street and surrounding areas. Mahalo nui loa to all.”