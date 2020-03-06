comscore Basma joins Rainbow Wahine soccer staff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Basma joins Rainbow Wahine soccer staff

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Sonia Basma was announced as an addition to the 2020 coaching staff for the University of Hawaii soccer team on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up