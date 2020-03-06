Basma joins Rainbow Wahine soccer staff

Sonia Basma was announced as an addition to the 2020 coaching staff for the University of Hawaii soccer team on Thursday. Read more

Sonia Basma was announced as an addition to the 2020 coaching staff for the University of Hawaii soccer team on Thursday.

Basma joins the Rainbow Wahine after three seasons as the head coach of Northern Michigan, where she led the Wildcats to two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament appearances. Before that, she coached at Division III Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., where she served as head coach for women’s soccer, as well as the men’s and women’s track and field teams.

Ho tops Hanneman in Tahiti contest

Mason Ho defeated Eli Hanneman in an all-Hawaii final of the Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro on Thursday in Rangiroa, French Polynesia, by a score of 16.83 to 12.53.

Ho, who hails from the North Shore of Oahu, posted the two best scores of the finals on his last two waves, scoring an 8.00 followed by an 8.83 to hold off Maui’s Hanneman.

Hilo sweeps No. 8 Concordia in softball

The Hawaii Hilo softball team took both games in a doubleheader against No. 8 Concordia, winning 1-0 and 2-1 against the defending PacWest Conference champions on Thursday at Kealakehe High School.

The Vulcans (10-10, 5-3 PacWest) were carried by their pitching, as Valerie Alvarado pitched a two-hit shutout in the first game and Leah Gonzales didn’t give up an earned run in the second game. The Eagles (13-4, 7-3 ) had been averaging nearly six runs a game.

>> Chaminade dropped both games of a doubleheader with Azusa Pacific, falling 2-0 and 5-0 Thursday at Central Oahu Regional Park. The Silverswords (2-5, 0-5 PacWest) have lost six straight. Azusa Pacific improved to 7-12 and 3-7 in conference.

>> Biola (13-3, 8-1) came up with runs in the seventh inning of both games in a doubleheader with Hawaii Pacific (11-9, 6-5), coming away with wins of 4-2 and 3-2 on Thursday at Howard Okita Field.

Vulcans split a pair in baseball

The Hawaii Hilo baseball team racked up 14 hits to win the opener against defending Pacific West champion Azusa Pacific 8-5, but went quiet in the a 4-0 loss in the nightcap Thursday at Wong Stadium.

The Vulcans (3-6, 3-0) rallied in the first game with three runs in the sixth, two more in the seventh and an insurance run in the eighth to win. In the second game, Nick Estrella tossed a four-hit shutout to earn the win for the Cougars (8-9, 3-2).