Letters: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ showed violent vision of isles; Absentee ballot; Coronavirus threat

‘Hawaii Five-0’ showed violent vision of isles

High-speed car chases, high-caliber guns firing on H-1, H-2 and H-3, and in Downtown Honolulu and residential areas of Oahu.

A helicopter swooping down on highly populated areas, shooting at everything imaginable.

Police officers with military-grade firearms in hand, breaking and entering private property without a search warrant, violently assaulting a host of individuals week after week.

This is the “Hawaii Five-0” welcoming committee spreading the word about the quality of life in the Aloha State.

Is this really the image our tourism bureau wants to portray via the heavily taxpayer-subsidized Hawaii film industry?

Stann W. Reiziss

Kailua

Absentee ballot offers better way to vote

There has been well over a decade of awareness that every American can vote with an absentee ballot.

Yet we still see news clips of people waiting in three-hour lines in whatever weather conditions are at the time, and then complaining about it.

These voters actually say that it seems like voter suppression. Seriously?

With absentee voting, one is not pressured to hurry up for the next person in the line. With absentee voting, you can calmly review every question on the ballot slowly and thoroughly over a cup of coffee in the no-time-pressure comfort of your own home.

When will Americans learn?

Han Song

Kaneohe

Set up response centers for coronavirus threat

Since we may have been visited by the COVID-19 virus, would it not be prudent to proactively inventory farms, products and services, and create a state action center to which communities and organizations could turn for advice and help? Neighbor islands would each have a response center and a warehouse from which needed food products and medicines would be available.

These should be funded and established now, as in immediately, while the public is still able to stock up for a couple months at local stores.

Looking at the world maps of this infection, it’s clear we are on a short fuse.

Arthur Simpson

Wilhelmina Rise

