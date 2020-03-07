comscore Hawaii telecom companies started by Albert Hee being liquidated | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii telecom companies started by Albert Hee being liquidated

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

Two Hawaii companies founded by convicted tax cheat Albert Hee are losing their grip on what once appeared to be a lucrative, government-subsidized business providing telecommunications services on Hawaiian homelands. Read more

Previous Story
Albatross chicks settle in at Kahuku refuge after long trip

Scroll Up