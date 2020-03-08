comscore Kokua Line: Census scammers strike ahead of 2020 survey | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: Census scammers strike ahead of 2020 survey

  By Christine Donnelly
The U.S. Census Bureau emphasizes that Census 2020 and its representatives will never ask for important personal information. Read more

