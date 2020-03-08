comscore Zoning committee decision could restrict wind farms on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Zoning committee decision could restrict wind farms on Oahu

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A proposal to prohibit energy-producing windmills from being installed within 5 miles of any neighboring properties won tentative approval from the City Council Zoning Committee last week. Read more

Previous Story
Lihue motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into pole

Scroll Up