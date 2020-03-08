comscore Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beats Azusa Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beats Azusa Pacific

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Third-ranked Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team scored a 68-57 win over Azusa Pacific in Saturday’s championship game of the PacWest tournament in Azusa, Calif. Read more

