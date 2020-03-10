The Electric Kitchen: Bake a pie to mark Pi Day

Pies are the dessert of choice on Pi Day, celebrated on March 14, or 3/14, in honor of the mathematical constant of pi (roughly 3.142). Read more

This week, try some pies. If you’d like to make your own crust, try our 45-second version.

HAWAIIAN PIE CO.’S POI PECAN PIE

1 cup fresh poi

3 eggs

2/3 cup sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons cream

1 cup ground pecans

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell

1 cup pecan halves

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix poi, eggs, sugar, corn syrup, butter, vanilla and cream. Mix well and add ground pecans. Pour mixture into pie shell then top evenly with pecan halves. Place on a cookie sheet and bake 30-40 minutes. Cool completely before serving. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 580 calories, 32 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 73 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 53 g sugar, 6 g protein.

MILE-HIGH STRAWBERRY PIE

1 (10-ounce) package frozen strawberries

1 cup sugar

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Dash salt

1 cup heavy cream, whipped

1 (9-inch) pie shell, baked according to package directions

Partially thaw strawberries. In large bowl of electric mixer, combine strawberries, sugar, egg whites, vanilla, lemon juice and salt. Beat at high speed for 15 minutes or until mixture is very thick and fluffy.

Fold in whipped cream. Pour into pie shell and freeze until firm. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 330 calories, 16 g total fat, 9 g saturated fat, 35 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 45 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 34 g sugar, 3 g protein.

BANANA CRUNCH PIE

6 cups banana chunks

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/3 cup macadamia nut bits

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine bananas and lemon juice; let stand 15 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter. Stir in nuts; set aside.

Add sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg to bananas; mix gently. Put into pie shell. Sprinkle flour mixture evenly over bananas. Bake 40 minutes. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 500 calories, 22 g total fat, 10 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 76 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 41 g sugar, 5 g protein.

45-SECOND PIE CRUST

1/2 cup shortening

1-1/3 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup water

In small bowl of electric mixer, add shortening, flour and salt. Blend at low speed about 30 seconds, until mixture is consistency of coarse cornmeal. Add water and mix on low about 15 seconds, until dough clings together.

Shape dough into ball and roll to fit pie pan. Makes one 9-inch pie crust.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 180 calories, 12 g total fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol or sugar, 300 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g protein.

