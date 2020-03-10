comscore Hawaii volleyball hitter Rado Parapunov earns BWC honor as Warriors fall to No. 2 behind BYU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii volleyball hitter Rado Parapunov earns BWC honor as Warriors fall to No. 2 behind BYU

Friday was the 50th sellout in the Stan Sheriff Center for a Hawaii athletic team. Senior opposite Rado Parapunov matched that total with his number of attacks, putting down a career-high 30 of them in the Rainbow Warriors’ reverse sweep of Brigham Young on Friday to gain a split of the men’s volleyball matches between Nos. 1 and 2. Read more

