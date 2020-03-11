Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Noelani Schilling-Wheeler is executive director of the Oahu Visitors Bureau. Her affiliation was reported inaccurately in a story on Page B4 Tuesday.

>> The number of Hawaii voters with outdated registrations who will not receive mailed ballots for this year’s elections is 1110,000. The number was incorrect in the headline on the Island Voices commentary by Scott Nago on Page A11 Tuesday.