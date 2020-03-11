comscore Saint Louis’ JT Navyac blanks Punahou in ILH baseball opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Saint Louis’ JT Navyac blanks Punahou in ILH baseball opener

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Right-hander JT Navyac fired a four-hitter with eight strikeouts as No. 4 Saint Louis edged No. 1 Punahou 1-0 on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. Read more

Television and radio - March 11, 2020

