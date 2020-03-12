Island Mele: Kamuela Kahoano reaffirms range on latest album

Almost two decades into the 21st century Hawaii is benefiting from the cultural contributions of island families whose musical talents have crossed generations. One of them is the Kahoano ohana. Read more

Kamuela Kahoano

Almost two decades into the 21st century Hawaii is benefiting from the cultural contributions of island families whose musical talents have crossed generations. One of them is the Kahoano ohana — family patriarch Kimo Kahoano and sons Ikaika, Haku and Kamuela.

Kimo Kahoano is known primarily as a Waikiki showroom entertainer and television show host, but his 1982 single “Aloha Friday” is an enduring island hit from that decade. The three sons recorded together as a trio, Ano, in 1999. Kamuela continued on to work with other musicians in the groups Green Light Go and Analog/Analogic, and then as a solo artist. He won a Na Hoku Hanohano Award (Best Rock Album) for his first solo album “Stream Dreams” in 2011.

This collection of nine original songs reaffirms the unusual breadth of Kamuela’s musical interests in convincing style. The most substantial are straight-forward contemporary hapa haole compositions. “Pakalolo Pete” describes a colorful neighborhood character in rollicking good-time style. “Mo’ Betta Man” is the whimsical story of a roving “Good Samaritan” who travels the island making life “mo betta” for others. And there’s “‘As Why Hard,” a worthy follow-up to “My Hawaii (Will Always Be Here),” Kahoano’s download-only single of a year ago.

“My Hawaii (Will Always Be Here)” was a wide-screen overview of the problems that currently plague Hawaii. With “‘As Why Hard” Kahoano breaks it down in detail: “Crooks operating in daylight” stealing copper wire, cars and mopeds, traffic congestion, rail (“It’s not done!”), potholed streets, a cost of living so high that “hundred thousand is still considered low income,” and people “walking into my yard” and taking his mangoes and lychee without even asking.

“My tax dollars pay (for) EBT so why you gotta go and try an’ steal from me?” he asks.

Also on the album is “Sex Ninja,” a demonstration of his affinity for techno and his sense of humor (Sex ninjas “train all day, train all night, train all night ‘till the morning light!”). “Bali (100 US Dollars)” is more about BPM (beats per minute) than lyrics but as with “Sex Ninja” it captivates.

“Charlie the Timeshare Agent Persuades a Baby” is a very lengthy character sketch. “Bean Dip” is a descent into ethnic stereotypes and a double entendre.

Consider it a bonus track, but Kahoano includes his 2008 vintage tongue-in-cheek song about male/female relationships, “Grumpy (She’s Grumpy It’s My Fault).” It’s a catchy comic creation, and its sentiments are as relevant for many men in 2020 as they were when he first released it.

